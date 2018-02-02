Brunswick Co. detectives search for 2 suspects following domestic-related shooting

Dontee Forte (left) and another man named "Sosa" are wanted for a domestic-related shooting in Brunswick County. (Source: BCSO)

Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help to locate two men wanted for a domestic-related shooting Friday afternoon.

According to officials, the incident happened in the area of Four Seasons mobile home park off Dogwood Road near Leland around 12:30 p.m.

The suspects, Dontee Forte and another man by the name of "Sosa," allegedly fired gunshots into a vehicle following a domestic incident. No one was injured.

Sheriff's officials said the shooting was an isolated incident. No other details have been released.

Anyone with information should contact Det. McCaffity at (910) 363-6555? or call 911.

