Brunswick Co. detectives search for 2 'armed and dangerous' suspects following domestic-related shooting

Dontee Forte (left) and another man named "Sosa" are wanted for a domestic-related shooting in Brunswick County. (Source: BCSO)

Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help to locate two men wanted for a domestic-related shooting Friday afternoon.

According to officials, the incident happened in the area of Four Seasons mobile home park off Dogwood Road near Leland around 12:30 p.m.

The suspects, Dontee Forte and Torrance Lemar Shaw, Jr. or "Sosa," allegedly fired gunshots into a vehicle following a domestic incident. No one was injured.

The two are wanted for the following:

Discharging a firearm into an occupied conveyance in operation

Discharging a firearm from within an enclosure

Six counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

The sheriff's office says both are believed to be armed and dangerous.

If either of them are seen, do not approach them and call 911 immediately.

Sheriff's officials said the shooting was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information should contact Det. McCaffity at (910) 363-6555? or call 911.

