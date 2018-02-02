1 arrested, 2 others sought in Brunswick County shooting

Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office say one suspect has been arrested and two others are still on the loose after a domestic-related shooting last week near Leland.

Aaron Grant Oliver, 19, was taken into custody Friday afternoon and charged with:

Discharging a firearm into an occupied conveyance in operation

Discharging a firearm from within an enclosure

Six counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

He was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $300,000 bond.

According to officials, the incident happened near Alfred and Hooper roads around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Oliver, along with Dontee Forte and Torrance Lemar Shaw, Jr., allegedly fired gunshots into a vehicle following a domestic incident.

No one was injured during the shooting.

The sheriff's office says Forte and Shaw both are believed to be armed and dangerous.

If either of them are seen, do not approach them and call 911 immediately.

Sheriff's officials said the shooting was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information should contact Det. McCaffity at (910) 363-6555 or call 911.

