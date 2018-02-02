Wilmington surgeon uses 3D printer to build human skulls right in his office

The 3D printed models help the surgeons understand the operation they're preparing for and also to educate patient families about their medical condition. (SOURCE: WECT)

Tucked in the corner of Dr. Mike Jaskolka’s office is a sleek, white cube about the size of a mini refrigerator.

But don’t let the small size fool you. The 3D printer is the culmination of years of medical research and engineering.

“It takes about five or six hours to print a skull,” said Jaskolka, a specialist in oral and maxillofacial surgery associated with New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Jaskolka works with his neurosurgeon partner, Dr. Alex Thomas, to plan surgeries virtually using 3D printed skulls, mandibles, and other bones from actual patients’ CT scans.

The 3D printed models help the surgeons understand the operation they're preparing for and also to educate patient families about their medical condition.

"Even though I have treated kids with (maxillofacial) conditions now for about 10 years, they're all a little bit different,” said Jaskolka. “Physically having a 3D replica of their skull lets myself and Dr. Thomas…review the treatment plan, make measurements, and plan the surgery.”

The 3D printer Jaskolka uses in his office is made by 3D Systems, and uses a special type of nylon-based ink.

“Sometimes I'll be sitting at the desk and literally you can see the skull just slowly growing,” said Jaskolka. “It's a pretty neat feeling, still a little bit magical."

3D printing is not new to the field of maxillofacial surgery, but the compact size and relative affordability of the printers is a recent phenomenon, said Jaskolka.

Jaskolka said he uses the 3D printer in combination with a 3D camera, a dental camera, and CT scans to virtually plan surgeries.

