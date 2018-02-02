Police search for missing Shallotte man suffering from dementia

The Shallotte Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a man who went missing Friday afternoon.

According to police, Henry Whitaker Williams, 76, was last seen leaving his house on Yellowood Drive in Shallotte around 1:15 p.m. in a 2015 black Jeep Renegade.

Williams reportedly has dementia and does not have the ability or sense of direction to return home.

He is 5-foot-8-inches tall weighing 200 pounds with grey hair and green eyes.

Williams was last seen wearing a red hoodie, camouflage cargo pants, white tennis shoes, and glasses.

Shallotte police said they are in the process of issuing a Silver Alert for Williams.

Anyone with information should contact the Shallotte Police Department at 910-754-6008 or call 911.

