Missing Shallotte man suffering from dementia found safe

A Shallotte man who was reported missing Friday afternoon has been located and he is safe.

According to police, Henry Whitaker Williams, 76, was last seen leaving his house on Yellowood Drive in Shallotte around 1:15 p.m. in a 2015 black Jeep Renegade.

Williams reportedly has dementia and does not have the ability or sense of direction to return home.

He is 5-foot-8-inches tall weighing 200 pounds with grey hair and green eyes.

Williams was last seen wearing a red hoodie, camouflage cargo pants, white tennis shoes, and glasses.

A Silver Alert was issued for Williams.

