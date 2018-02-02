Expert sea turtle picks winner of Super Bowl LII

Eclipse the sea turtle picked the Eagles in a landslide after eating their squid first in a head-to-head challenge with the Patriots. (Source: WECT)

While humans continue to debate who will win Super Bowl LII, sea turtles at the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Hospital have all the answers.

One female turtle, Eclipse, got to show off her expertise on Friday.

She picked the Eagles in a landslide after eating their squid first in a head-to-head challenge with the Patriots.

Jean Beasley, the hospital's director, said Eclipse had been prepping to give her pick.

"She likes to have conversations with people," said Beasley. "Whenever you come by her tank, she is going to come up and open her mouth and look at you and kind of give her thoughts."

Beasley added that all the turtles were buzzing about the game, so she had to let one of them announce their pick.

"Everyone has been talking about the Super Bowl, haven't they?" she said. "It is Super Bowl weekend, so we just thought it would be a lot of fun to have her think about it and pick out her choice for the winner."

All of the turtles will catch the gridiron action on WECT Sunday night.

