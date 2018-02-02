Community tips lead to 6 arrests in Shallotte drug bust

Officials with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said community tips helped lead to the arrests of six individuals during a drug bust in Shallotte.

On Thursday night, agents with the Vice-Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Rounding Run Road following a month-long investigation.

The following individuals were arrested:

Douglas Taylor, 56, of Shallotte, is charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $10,000 bond.

Kalamison Hill, 29, of Longs, SC, is charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana. He was given a $30,000 bond.

Herschel Greene, 37, of Conway, SC, is charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $10,000 bond.

Lionel Shanell McNeil, 38, of Shallotte, is charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, conspire sell/deliver cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given an $11,000 bond.

Archie Joseph Frasier, 48, of Atlantic Beach SC, is charged with conspiring to sell/deliver cocaine. He was given a $2,500 bond.

George E. Clemmons, 50, of Supply, is charged with resisting a public officer. He was detained and later released from the Brunswick County Detention Facility under a $1,000 bond.

