Wilmington man faces heroin, cocaine charges after traffic stop

Agents with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office Vice-Narcotics Unit have arrested a Wilmington man on multiple drug charges following a month-long investigation.

According to officials, Brandon McMillion Bragg, 38, is charged with:

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

Sell or deliver heroin

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine

Maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Agents arrested Bragg Thursday night after a traffic stop on US 17 near Shallotte. Officials said prior to the traffic stop, Bragg went to Little River, SC to buy drugs so he could sell them in Brunswick County.

According to arrest warrants, agents confiscated 2.2 grams of heroin and 2.8 grams of cocaine from Bragg.

He was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.

“I want to make it clear, we will not allow anyone to come into our county and attempt to sell this poison on our streets. Make no mistake, we are watching the county lines, both north and south; you will be caught and you will be arrested," said Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.