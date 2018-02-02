Wilmington man sentenced to nearly 19 years in prison

A Wilmington man has been sentenced to nearly two decades in prison on drug charges.

Darius J. Williams, 38, was sentenced Thursday to 225 months in prison followed by six years of supervised release.

On Sept. 27, 2017, Williams pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon, conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin, cocaine base and marijuana.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, agents with the FBI observed an individual using heroin in the parking lot of a restaurant in Wilmington on Feb. 21, 2017. The man, who allegedly had 87 does of heroin in his lap, told agents he was on federal supervised release.

The man told agents that he was living in a federal halfway house where he had purchased heroin from a fellow resident, Williams.

Two days later, at the FBI's instruction, the man purchased 351 dosages of heroin (nine grams) from Williams.

On June 26, 2017, agents coordinated with federal probation to arrest Williams at the Wilmington probation office.

While detained, Williams directed associates through monitored phone calls to where narcotics were stored. Law enforcement observed Williams' associates park their vehicle near a residence belonging to Williams' mother.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, Cordelia Ross and Rynell Solomon dug up drugs that were buried in a backyard of a residence on Grathwol Drive.

A stolen pistol and plastic bags containing 91.78 grams of MDMA, 33.68 grams of cocaine, 62.78 grams of marijuana were seized.

