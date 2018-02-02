TRAFFIC ALERT: Cassidy Dr. to close for stormwater repairs

Cassidy Drive will be closed to through traffic between Bragg and Kirby Smith drives beginning Monday, Feb. 5, for stormwater repairs. (Source: Wikimedia)

Cassidy Drive will be closed to through traffic between Bragg and Kirby Smith drives beginning Monday, Feb. 5, for stormwater repairs.

Crews with the City of Wilmington will be replacing a failing 18-inch drainage pipe with a 24-inch pipe.

Crews also will regrade roadside ditches.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of February.

