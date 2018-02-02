North Carolina teachers must repay bonus handed out in error

Teachers in a North Carolina school system have been told they have to repay a bonus they received in error. (Source: WECT)

Local media outlets report 124 Wake County Public School System teachers mistakenly received the bonus after an error on its part. State law requires that the teachers must return the money, and district officials on Thursday began contacting affected teachers.

Teachers can return the money either by writing a check to the district or by paying it back in installments over time. The money for elementary and middle school teachers averaged $3,000. High school teachers received a range of cash from $25 to $3,500.

The bonuses were intended for teachers who are considered to be in the top 25 percent for effectiveness, which is determined by student achievement levels.

