You can get help with your heating bill

New Hanover County wants to help you pay for your heating bill. (Source: WECT)

New Hanover County wants to help you pay for your heating bill.

The county is offering assistance through the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP).

The federally funded program provides a one-time annual vendor payment to help eligible families pay their heating expenses during the cold-weather months.

Robin Nalls, with New Hanover County Social Services, said the program is a huge help to those in need.

"It is definitely a benefit to the community," said Nalls. "It helps citizens that are eligible for the program to meet the cost of their rising heating bills, which can be a challenge especially if their income is limited."

Nalls said anyone interested in participating in the program just needs to bring their last heating bill and proof of the income.

"We do not want to discourage anyone from applying based on the thought that their income would prevent them from participating," she said. "I would encourage them to come and apply, and we can advice at that time if we are able to assist or not with their heating costs."

Nalls also added the application process was very painless.

"We actually take group applications for the program," said Nalls. "That gives us the opportunity to see as many people as we can and as efficiently as we can. For customer service sake, we try to get you in and out of the agency as soon as people."

For more information on the program click here.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.