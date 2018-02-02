Now people are even stealing Tide pods

Officers responded to the store, but so far have not been able to contact the alleged thieves. (Source: WPD)

It appears even suspected criminals can’t escape the infamous “Tide pod challenge” that has taken social media by storm.

Like many other viral Internet challenges, it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly where the fad started. But to reiterate a point made in countless news reports, biting down on a brightly colored laundry detergent packet and spitting out or ingesting its toxic contents is extremely dangerous.

On Wednesday, surveillance video captured two suspects enter the Oleander Drive Food Lion, stuff ten bags of Tide pods into their coats and pants and then leave the store, a spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department said.

Anyone with information about the larceny is asked to contact the WPD at 910-343-3600 or use Text-A-Tip.

