Yard sale February 3

Yard sales February 3

New Hanover County

8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

1733 Dawson Street, Wilmington.

Estate sale with furniture, electronics, housewares, clothes. Lots of petite women's clothes, lawnmowers, wigs, office items, yard items, furniture, kitchen items, home care supplies, Pilates machine, desks, boy's clothes, men's pants, vintage electronics, plus kitchen cabinets newly installed and never used for sale.

7 a.m. - 11 a.m.

4102 Purviance Court, Wilmington

Kitchen items, small household appliances, lamps, pocketbooks, hardware items, antiques, paintings, rugs, coffee tables, and some light furniture.

7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

4014 Cherry Avenue, Wilmington

MOVING - Everything MUST Go. Lots of items at GREAT prices. Green House Women's, Men's, Teenage Boys Clothing Gardening Tools, pots, wheel barrel, tools Winter Clothing Hunting Clothing, gear Beer Collectibles NASCAR memorabilia- Dale Jr. - Life size stands, Budweiser, inflatable cars never opened- make me an offer for it all Home Decor- book shelf decor, vases, pictures Yard chairs - 8 of them for $5 a piece, used once WORKING Printers, laptops Cameras Video Games TV - DVD's X-mas lights BOOKS- adult, young adult, best sellers, cookbooks--- BIG selection - - Scrap booking supplies- $2 Poker set- $5 Beer Brewing Kit Army issued clothing, jackets, pants, backpacks - -GORETEX BMW x3 car cover or small SUV Roof storage from Bass Pro - $10

If you're planning a future yard sale you can send your information right now or you can email yardsales@wect.com. Just be sure to include the date, time, address, and any items you'll have for sale.

If you're having a yard sale today but didn't send in your information you can add your details to today's post on the WECT Facebook page.

