FedEx service center coming to Pender County

The Wilmington Business Development announced Friday morning that FedEx Freight has selected Pender Commerce Park as the location for its new service center. (Source: FedEx)

FedEx Freight is a less-than-truckload carrier and unit of the FedEx Corporation.

Pender Commerce Park, a 450-acre industrial park, is located on U.S. Highway 421 in Currie.

“Pender Commerce Park is well on its way to being the modern business destination county leaders envisioned in 2006 when we began developing it,” said David Williams, a Pender County Commissioner who also represents the county on the WBD board of directors. “It is an asset that will further our push for greater economic diversification.”

FedEx Freight's 12.5-acre parcel is the park's third tenant. Acme Smoked Fish and Empire Distributors established operations at the park in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

“The choice of Pender Commerce Park by the world’s leading name in logistics is a huge vote of confidence for this fast-rising economic development asset,” said Scott Satterfield, chief executive officer of Wilmington Business Development (WBD). “The property is a significant regional product that enhances the convenience and connectivity of Greater Wilmington’s economy.”

Founded in 1956, the Wilmington Business Development oversees business recruitment and industrial growth for the City of Wilmington, New Hanover County and Pender County.

