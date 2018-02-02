Wreck on College Road at New Centre blocks lanes

A multiple-car wreck on College Road is blocking several lanes Friday morning. (Source: NCDOT)

A multiple-car wreck on College Road near New Centre Drive blocked several lanes for more than an hour Friday morning.

A tweet from the WimingtonNC Traffic said to expect traffic delays in the area.

Four vehicles were involved in the wreck, which took place at approximately 7 a.m. Multiple people were taken to the hospital but the exact number and the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

Crash on S. College at New Centre. Several Lanes Blocked. Expect Delays. Find an Alternate Route. — WilmingtonNC Traffic (@WilmNCtraffic) February 2, 2018

The intersection was clear and all lanes were open shortly after 8 a.m.

