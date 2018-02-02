When to call 9-1-1

The Wilmington Fire Department wants you to know when is the right time to call 9-1-1. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Wilmington Fire Department wants you to know when is the right time to call 9-1-1.

WFD officials say they've seen several calls in January where people called days after a fire or incident.

Wendy Giannini-King, Community Risk Reduction Coordinator, said people should always call the fire department right in the case of a fire or something major like a child locked in car.

She also stated the importance of teaching young children when it was appropriate to call 9-1-1.

