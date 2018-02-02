When to call 9-1-1 - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

When to call 9-1-1

By: Zach Driver, General Assignment Reporter
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The Wilmington Fire Department wants you to know when is the right time to call 9-1-1.

WFD officials say they've seen several calls in January where people called days after a fire or incident. 

Wendy Giannini-King, Community Risk Reduction Coordinator, said people should always call the fire department right in the case of a fire or something major like a child locked in car. 

She also stated the importance of teaching young children when it was appropriate to call 9-1-1. 

