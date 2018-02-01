UNCW women's tennis battles elements

The calendar still says it’s winter, and the UNCW women’s tennis team is battling the elements.

Even on a warm day, the Seahawks battle the wind.

“The wind is a huge factor on these courts,” said UNCW junior Sabrina Barisano. “Ever since my freshman year, the wind is crazy. It was just something that I had to get used to, but now that I am a junior. I have adapted to it.”

Wind is the least of the Seahawks’ problems this preseason thought as the team has dealt with its fair share of wintry weather.

“We just have a good plan indoors,” said UNCW assistant coach John Ware. “We spend a lot of time indoors here with video and footwork. We find that stuff is easy to neglect so when it’s rainy or cold, it gives us time to work on that.”

Some of the skills the Seahawks work on indoors are more beneficial than time on the outdoor courts.

“I would say most college players come in with a serious deficiency in footwork,” said Ware. “To not have a racket in your hand, or worry about timing the ball, it really seems to help.”

UNCW (0-3) will try to get its first win Sunday when it hosts UNC Greensboro at noon.

