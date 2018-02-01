Hofstra pulls away for 20-point win over UNCW

Hofstra shot 63.0 percent from the field and made 11-of-17 (64.7 percent) from 3-point range in Thursday's 96-76 victory over UNCW in a Colonial Athletic Association men's basketball matchup in Hempstead, N.Y.

Jordon Talley hit consecutive 3s to give the Seahawks (7-16, 4-7 CAA) a 6-5 lead, but an Eli Pemberton 3 put Hofstra (14-8, 7-4) up for good, 8-6. The Pride led 48-37 at halftime and Pemberton, who led all players with 27 points, opened the second half with a 3 as Hofstra steadily pulled ahead to a 22-point lead with 2:15 left to play.

“We just couldn’t get stops,” first-year UNCW coach C.B. McGrath said. “We did a nice job of making some shots and running our stuff offensively, but we just couldn’t get the stops we needed to get back into the game. They kept us at arm’s strength and did a better job of running their stuff."

Talley led UNCW with 21 points. Ty Taylor scored 14, Jaylen Fornes had 11 and Jay Estime chipped in 10 for the Seahawks.

Justin Wright-Foreman added 23 points with five 3-pointers for the Pride, which got 17 points and 16 rebounds from Rokas Gustys.

UNCW plays again Saturday at Northeastern at 4 p.m.

