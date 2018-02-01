Leland adopts tourism plan

A growing town that has attracted families, businesses and restaurants now wants to attract visitors. (Source: WECT)

A growing town that has attracted families, businesses and restaurants now wants to attract visitors.

Leland’s Town Council has adopted a new plan to expand tourism. According to the Michael Callahan, chairman of Leland’s tourism development authority, the town is anticipating more growth, and wanted to take advantage of what the town has to offer.

The plan includes expanding three parks, creating a visitors’ guide and promoting events in the area.

They’ll start by launching a branding campaign with the slogan, “Visit Leland. Life is good here.”

The town is still in the planning stages of the campaign, according to Callahan, who said one of the things that will draw visitors to Leland is the cultural arts center.

"We look at that as a really unique space to continue to offer for folks an alternative, maybe for the beaches," Callahan said. "Maybe give them something else to do besides visit the beach towns, which we’re all in favor of. Obviously, we want everyone to come to this area but we give them some unique capabilities here in the area.”

The town has a budget of about $183,000 for the plan.

"As residential communities grow and as businesses grow, it's creating more opportunities for visitors to come and so that really is, I think, our strength is that we are so young," said Jackie Harlow, Leland Tourism and Marketing director. "We are nimble. We are changing every single day."

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.