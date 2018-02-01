Cape Fear Public Utility Authority responds to rise in GenX levels

Cape Fear Public Utility Authority leaders are reacting to the latest GenX levels found at the Chemours’ Fayetteville works site.

Levels measured in December were 16 times the recommended state health goal.

CFPUA Executive Director Jim Flechtner said the spike in the numbers with no clear reason why is troubling.

“We see continued GenX in the river and we see unusual and unexplained spikes," Flechtner said. "As a drinking water utility, we don’t regulate what Chemours does or doesn’t do, but we are concerned when we see those chemicals in the water with no explanation for why there is such variability in the levels.”

According to Flechtner, this doesn’t necessarily mean these levels are reflected in our drinking water since we're downstream from the Chemours plant.

The Sweeney Water Treatment Plant in Wilmington, however, isn’t able to filter out compounds from drinking water. Flechtner said CFPUA has been testing a filtering system to see the most effective ways to get chemicals out of the water.

He hopes to have data in the next few months that will help the utility make a decision on how to treat the water.

The NC Department of Environmental Quality ordered Chemours to stop discharging wastewater with GenX into the Cape Fear River in November. Flechtner said DEQ needs to keep holding the company accountable to protect the area’s water source.

"We as a region need to know that the water coming down the river is as clean as it can be because we cannot filter for GenX," Flechtner said. "We're looking at ways to do that but right now, we can't treat for it. Our expectation is that unless we know more about the chemical and its health effects that it not make it to the river. When we see an increase like we saw (Wednesday) that was measured in December, we're concerned about it."

The CFPUA also created a public and environmental policy department specifically to deal with chemicals in the Cape Fear. According to Lindsey Hallock, the director of the program, the department will work to remove compounds from the Cape Fear.

“It's become clear that this is a need," Hallock said. "The issue of emerging contaminants is a very complicated one and it's going to take building partnerships with all kinds of stakeholders in the community, with environmental groups, with concerned citizens, with local governmental agencies. To devote resources to that task is really something that we found to be a top priority.”

