CFPUA: GenX levels well below state health goal at Sweeney Plant

Recent water sample testing at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant reveals GenX levels to be below the state health goal, according to a Thursday afternoon email from the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority.

The CFPUA update stated that GenX measured at 42 parts per trillion in a Jan. 22 test of finished, or treated, water. The NC Department of Health and Human Services health goal is 140 ppt.

On Wednesday, CFPUA sent a news release saying a GenX level of 2,300 ppt was discovered at Chemours' outfall 002 on Dec. 11.

"CFPUA sampling results from that period indicate the concentration of the compound decreased to well below the health goal by the time it reached the Sweeney plant," CFPUA said in Thursday's update. "The Chemours site is nearly 50 miles upstream of the CFPUA intake, causing a natural dilution process as the compound mixes with the water in the Cape Fear River and travels downstream."

The highest GenX concentration found in Sweeney testing in the last month and a half is 43 parts per trillion on Dec. 11.

