Man gets at least 23 years in prison for 2016 kidnapping, rape incident

A Hampstead man will spend the next 23-32 years in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping and raping a woman in 2016.

A spokesperson for the Pender County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that Kevin Glenn Carter, of Hampstead, pleaded guilty to first-degree rape Wednesday in the Dec. 21, 2016, incident involving a Topsail Beach woman.

On Dec. 22, 2016, a person called 911 to report seeing a woman wandering on the side of US 17 in Hampstead wearing little clothing.

Detectives determined during their investigation that Carter had broken into the woman's home, tied her up and drove her to a residence off Sloop Point Road, where he sexually assaulted her.

Warrants were obtained for Carter's arrest and with the help of US Marshals, he was found hiding in a home in Durham on Feb. 23, 2017.

Carter was initially charged with first-degree forcible rape, first-degree forcible sexual offense, first-degree kidnapping, sexual battery, felonious restraint, felony breaking and/or entering, assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, assault by strangulation, and felony possession of stolen property.

