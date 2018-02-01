WPD, US Marshals locate, arrest shooting suspect in Greensboro - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

WPD, US Marshals locate, arrest shooting suspect in Greensboro

Dishaune Bunting (Source: WPD) Dishaune Bunting (Source: WPD)
GREENSBORO, NC (WECT) -

The Wilmington Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting that occurred in Wilmington in January.

According to a news release, Dishaune Bunting, 25, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Greensboro and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and assault by pointing a gun. He was jailed in Greensboro under a $500,000 bond and will be transported to Wilmington.

Bunting allegedly shot Almonda Daye, 23, during a fight in the 1500 block of South 15th Street around 4 p.m. on Jan. 21. Daye suffered non-life threatening wounds.

After the shooting, Bunting fled Wilmington and members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force and WPD located him in Greensboro.

