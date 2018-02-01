Seahawks picked to win CAA; Royalty named preseason pitcher of the year

High School Basketball Scoreboard 1-31-2018More >>
High School Basketball Scoreboard 1-31-2018More >>
The UNCW baseball team is the preseason pick to win the CAA title, according to a poll of the league's coaches.More >>
The UNCW baseball team is the preseason pick to win the CAA title, according to a poll of the league's coaches.More >>
It’s been a record-breaking season for the Coastal Christian High School boys’ basketball team.More >>
It’s been a record-breaking season for the Coastal Christian High School boys’ basketball team.More >>
At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, UNCW junior forward Devontae Cacok doesn’t feel slighted often.More >>
At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, UNCW junior forward Devontae Cacok doesn’t feel slighted often.More >>