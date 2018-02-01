Seahawks picked to win CAA; Royalty named preseason pitcher of the year

The UNCW baseball team is the preseason pick to win the CAA title, according to a poll of the league's coaches. (Source: UNCW)

The Seahawks received six first-place votes. Delaware, which got three first-place votes, finished second in the poll followed by College of Charleston.

"It's an honor to be picked first in the preseason," said UNCW head coach Mark Scalf, who begins his 27th season at the helm in 2018. "We have 17 newcomers in the program and we're looking forward to taking the field and getting better with each outing."

UNCW pitcher Alex Royalty and catcher Ryan Jeffers were named to the preseason all-conference team.

Royalty, who was named the preseason pitcher of the year, went 9-2 as a sophomore with a 3.20 ERA with 106 strikeouts in 98.1 innings.

Jeffers hit .328 last season with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs.

Pitcher Clark Cota, who tallied four saves, was an honorable mention.

