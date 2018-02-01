My turn: We need action now to stop GenX discharge

Quite an unsettling announcement this week from state leaders about the levels of GenX in our water. (Source: Pixabay)

Quite an unsettling announcement this week from state leaders about the levels of GenX in our water.

Spot samples from December, just weeks ago, showed two occasions where the levels were significantly higher than the state’s health goal. And this comes after months of scrutiny against Chemours, the company responsible for that discharge.

The common thought is that by now we would have had at least controlled the levels of GenX getting into our water sources. But that isn’t the case. And that’s a big concern.

We still aren’t quite sure the extent of the health effect of consuming this, but the common thought is it is not good.

There does not appear to be the sense of urgency to try to stop the pollution. And that starts at the top. What is Gov. Cooper doing NOW to help this community? What are our legislative leaders doing NOW? We don’t need another hearing. We don’t need more news conferences about the need for money.

What we really need is ACTION.

That’s my turn. Now it’s your turn. To comment on this segment, or anything else, email me at yourturn@wect.com.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.