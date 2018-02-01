No charges will be filed in Marine's shooting death

Marine Corporal Edwin Maurico Estrada was fatally shot in the 200 block of North Front Street around 6:15 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2017. (Source: WECT)

Hundreds of hours of investigation concluded that the shooting death of a Marine in downtown Wilmington in November was self-defense, District Attorney Ben David announced Thursday.

Stephen Roger Hughes II, 36, will not be charged in the Nov. 19, 2017, killing of Marine Corporal Edwin Maurico Estrada outside of Hughes’ apartment and business located in the basement of an optometrist office at N. 273 Front St.

Though the incident was investigated as a possible homicide, David said the fatal shooting falls under the state’s Castle Doctrine, which allows a person to legally use deadly force if there is a reasonable fear of imminent death or serious bodily harm in their home or on the property immediately surrounding their home.

"While this incident is not a crime, let me say, it is a tragedy," David said. "It is a tragedy on many levels that could have been avoided. A young man who honorably served our country is dead. Another man, who also honorably served our country, must live with the realization that he took a fellow serviceman's life."

In Thursday’s press conference, David recounted both Hughes and Estrada’s activities in the hours leading up to the incident, which occurred just before daylight on Nov. 19.

According to David, Estrada came to Wilmington to attend his unit's Marine Ball the night before the shooting, but was not allowed to attend because he was not wearing the appropriate attire. After that, David said, Estrada went drinking at several bars in downtown Wilmington, which carried on into the early hours of the morning. Witnesses reported seeing Estrada heavily intoxicated, David added.

Estrada was last spotted in the downtown Hilton hotel lobby around 2:35 a.m. His friends told investigators he initially planned to return to Jacksonville that night, but instead decided to stay with another Marine at the hotel. Estrada did not have a room, David said.

The Marine’s whereabouts from 2:35 a.m. to 6:07 a.m., the point at which the city’s gunfire detection system detected two rounds of gunfire on North Front Street, are unknown. David said it is believe Estrada’s phone had died.

Although a Hilton employee was the first to call 911 following the shots, six minutes after the shooting Hughes phoned dispatchers. During the call he admitted to shooting Estrada, who he claimed was an intruder of his business.

In an interview at the scene, Hughes told police the shooting occurred after he went to check on a loud banging noise on a rear door, David said. That’s when Hughes first encountered Estrada. A summary of the events according to Hughes, who David noted had been up all night working on a fish tank, is below:

At approximately 6:00 a.m., Hughes was inside his residence working on his fish tank.

Hughes kept hearing a loud banging sound on the door of the rear entrance of the building.

The banging got louder and sounded like someone was trying to kick in the back door.

Hughes armed himself with his 9mm pistol and walked to the rear door.

Hughes placed his pistol on a shelf beside the door and opened the door.

When Hughes opened the door, Hughes was standing on the steps leading up to the door.

Estrada was standing in the doorway. Estrada tried to forcefully enter the residence.

Hughes yelled at Estrada “Hey,” and Estrada stopped.

Hughes retrieved his weapon and pointed it at Estrada. Hughes was standing in the doorway at

this point.

Hughes asked Estrada if “he was out of his f***ing mind,” and told Estrada to “get down.”

Estrada told Hughes “no you get down.”

Hughes told Estrada to “get the f*** out of here,” and to “leave.”

Estrada looked at Hughes, smiled and said, “This is pure comedy, I’m going to get you.”

Estrada then lunged at Hughes, trying to forcefully enter the residence again, and Hughes fired

two shots.

Hughes could not tell where he was shooting Estrada because it was pitch dark outside.

When Estrada lunged at him, Hughes was in fear for his life.

After shooting Estrada, Hughes did a protective sweep outside in case there were others with

Estrada.

Hughes moved Estrada’s body over with his foot to check for vitals. Hughes determined that

Estrada was deceased.

Hughes did not have his cell phone at the time of the shooting and had to locate it to call 911.

Hughes retrieved his cell phone and called 911 at 6:13 a.m. to report the shooting.

While David made it clear that there are no other accounts of what exactly happened between the pair outside of Hughes’, he added that there was no evidence to contradict the former officer’s story, and investigators were unable to determine any prior contact between the two.

“The investigation has not found any evidence that disputes Hughes’ account of these events,” David said.

David said the medical examiner determined Estrada was shot twice – the first being a non-fatal, non-debilitating shot in the cheek, which exited through the back of his neck, and the second being a fatal shot in the back of his neck that went up into his head – approximately three seconds apart. Full autopsy and toxicology results have not yet been released by the medical examiner's office.

Asked about the logistics of two separate shots fired seconds apart hitting Estrada on opposite sides, David responded he was unable to speculate on Estrada's exact body positioning between shots.

"When you talk about trajectory, and when you talk about the angles of bullets, that's going to be varied greatly by the way someone is leaning or falling, the distance between them, are they still able to move around," David said. "I can't speculate and I don't know where (Estrada) was standing or whether he was moving away from the residence and was shot from the back as it would appear of course from this trajectory... So I don't want to speculate beyond what we can say with the physical evidence."

Following the press conference, Hughes' attorney, Thom Goolsby, released the following statement:

Mr. Hughes is still traumatized by this incident. He regrets having to use deadly force in his own self-defense. Another tragic, alcohol-related death. As you probably remember, I championed the Castle Doctrine law passed in 2011 that played such a major role in this case.

Hughes graduated from Brunswick Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program in July 2015. From there, he was hired in January 2016 as a police officer in the City of Ellsworth, according to city records.

However, around one month into his employment with the Ellsworth Police Department Hughes was dismissed, records show. Due to Hughes still being in his probationary period, additional information regarding his dismissal is not public record in Maine, a spokesperson for the City of Ellsworth said.

Prior to law enforcement, Hughes spent 11 years in the Navy, during which he engaged in several military operations, according to his application for the Ellsworth position.

