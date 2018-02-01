GenX concentrations in Brunswick Co. remain below state's health goal

GenX concentrations in Brunswick County continue to stay below the state’s recommended health goal level, according to data provided by officials Thursday.

Samples taken on Jan. 3 revealed levels of 27.4 parts per trillion (ppt) in the Northwest Water Treatment Plant’s raw water source, and 24.1 ppt in the finished water source.

Samples taken on Jan. 11 revealed levels of 32.1 ppt in the Northwest Water Treatment Plant’s raw water source, and 29.1 ppt in the finished water source.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services' established health goal for exposure to GenX in drinking water is 140 ppt.

Although recent samples have shown a consistently lower trend in GenX concentration, Brunswick County officials said late last month that the county is moving forward with a study of water treatment methods, with an eye toward beginning construction of a new treatment method in the summer of 2019.

