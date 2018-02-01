Easy-to-make Super Bowl snacks

Try this easy-to-make Philly cheesesteak dip for Super Bowl Sunday. (Source: WECT)

Brad Hagler, the executive chef with A Thyme Savor Catering, suggests these easy-to-make recipes to snack on at your Super Bowl 52 party.

Philly Cheesesteak Dip

Ingredients:

1lb shaved steak

1lb cream cheese

3 cups half and half

12oz American Cheese

1 cup chopped yellow onion

1 cup chopped green pepper

8oz sliced Provolone

½ tbsp granulated garlic

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

Sauté the steak in olive oil over medium heat. Once it begins to brown, add the onions and peppers. Sauté together until onions turn translucent. Add the half-and-half and bring to a simmer. Add the cream cheese and American cheese, melt. Add garlic, salt and pepper. Pour into a casserole dish and top with Provolone. Bake for 15 minutes at 400 degrees. Serve with toasted or softened baguette slices.

Garlic & Beer Clams

Ingredients:

1 dozen clams

¼lb butter

½ tbsp minced garlic

1 bottle of beer- your choice

Salt and pepper to taste

1 lemon, cut in half

Directions:

Sauté garlic with butter on medium heat. When garlic begins to darken, add the beer, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil and add the clams. Squeeze the lemon into the boil and cook clams until they just start to open.

Mini Pats Cheesesteaks

Ingredients:

1 dozen Martins mini party rolls

1lb shaved steak

½ cup chopped yellow onions

1 cup thinly sliced mushrooms

8oz pack of sliced Provolone

2 tsp granulated garlic

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Cut rolls and place the bottoms in a casserole dish. Saute the steak, onions, mushrooms, garlic, salt and pepper together in olive oil on medium heat. Once the steak is browned, add 1/2 of the pack of Provolone to the pan. Melt the cheese in the mixture and then turn off heat. Place the mix on top of the rolls in the casserole dish. Top with the remaining sliced Provolone and place bun lids on top. Brush with butter (optional) and cover with foil. Cook on 350 degrees for 10 minutes.

The New England Patriots will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday

