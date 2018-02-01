Homeless Success Story: From out on the streets to a townhouse to call home

Raydell Bailey will tell you, there’s no place like home.

The road to get to her Wilmington townhouse isn't yellow brick. It was filled with roadblocks, potholes and dead ends because there was a time that Raydell was homeless.

“I think I know and I’ve learned in my life with all the help I’ve had,” said Bailey, “a lot of times, if you stay in denial, you don’t have to cope.”

Raydell lost her Kure Beach townhouse, back in 2001. She came to town from Connecticut as an interior designer. She lost it after a relationship went sour. Her life lesson: finances and romance don’t mix.

“From my experience, I’d say at least 70 percent of homeless people suffer from some sort of addiction issue. That wasn’t me,” said Bailey. “So I walk into this shelter, looking for help, and the first thing I realize is I’m different. It was very isolating.”

Vigilant Hope, a Wilmington faith-based organization, helps empower people to claw their way out of a vicious cycle. Bailey recently showed up at one of their meetings to give people more information about how to break the cycle. She didn’t know about the organization when she was going through her own personal crisis, but reached out in other ways.

“I think my saving grace, and I truly believe this, I wasn’t afraid to ask for help," Bailey said. "I desperately needed it, and wasn’t afraid to ask.”

At a meeting in the last week of January, Vigilant Hope hosted more than three dozen people to open their eyes about the problem. HUD stats show on any given day roughly 400 people are homeless in Wilmington. The executive director’s mission is to empower residents to ID a problem in their own neighborhood, and show them how to reach out.

“Compassion is much more important than cash,” said Executive Director Jeremy Hardy. “We often hear more time about the problem rather than the stories about the people getting out of the situation, and we see more people getting out the situation than the problem.”

Bailey is a success story. It’s a story and a journey she wants to share.

“I’m a survivor,” said Bailey. “Somehow, I got through it.”

Bailey did stints in three local shelters and utilized Section 8 housing before landing a townhouse on her own in Wilmington. She doesn’t own it, she’s renting, but it’s home.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am, bouncing back. It’s been hard, but I’m so pleased.” said Bailey who has a simple piece of advice for anyone struggling “I would say to anybody, there is a way out. There is a way out.”

