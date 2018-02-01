Logs spill on road after truck overturns near Delco

A log truck has overturned near the intersection of Hwys 74 and 87 near Delco. (Source: WECT)

Logs spilled out of the truck and are covering a portion of the road in the area.

Traffic is in a slowdown in the area.

Officials on the scene said that the driver was turning from Hwy 74 onto 87 when the weight of the load shifted and the truck landed on its side.

The driver has been taken to the hospital. The extend of his injuries are not known at this time.

