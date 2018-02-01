Woman accused of hitting boyfriend with bat, driving car into home

A woman who hit her boyfriend in the face multiple times with a metal bat later crashed a car into a house, according to Wilmington Police Department officials.

According to Jennifer Dandron with the WPD, officers responded to Tara Court for a report of a woman chasing a man with a baseball bat at approximately 3 a.m.

By the time officers got to the scene, the suspect had already left. But officers soon got a call about a car hitting a house on S. 41st Street.

Officers determined the driver of the vehicle was the female that had chased the man with a bat and that the victim also was in the vehicle.

It was determined that the driver, Deja Dyson, had hit her boyfriend, Vann McDonald, multiple times in the face with the weapon.

Dyson was taken to the New Hanover County Detention Center while McDonald was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The car, a red Ford Fusion, crashed into the porch of the home.

According to the detention center website, Dyson has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

