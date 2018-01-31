High School Basketball Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High School Basketball Scoreboard

Boys 

East Bladen 65, South Robeson 58 F
East Duplin 55, Wallace-Rose Hill 45 F
New Hanover 59, South Brunswick 44 F
Pender 65, Dixon 61 F

Girls

East Bladen 57, South Robeson 37 F
Dixon 43, Pender 37 F
New Hanover 64, South Brunswick 13 F
East Duplin 56, Wallace-Rose Hill 40 F

