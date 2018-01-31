Coastal Christian basketball looks to add to record setting win total

It’s been a record-breaking season for the Coastal Christian High School boys’ basketball team.

Tuesday’s win over Harrell’s was the team’s 20th win of the season, the most in program history.



“Twenty wins means a ton to us as a program because that’s never happened before” said Coastal Christian senior Michael Parker.

“We play together. We play hard,” said Jaden Pierce, a freshman. “We always keep our composure. Sometimes we get carried out, but there is always someone that comes in and keeps up together.”

From the start of the season, the Centurions (20-5) have had an ultimate goal.

“We have our eyes on a state championship,” said Parker, “and from the beginning, that was our goal. Every day we work toward that, and we are getting closer to that goal.”

“This group has just believed,” coach Craig Wheeler said. “If you show them something they want to chase, they will believe.”

For that reason, Wheeler said his job has been easy this season.

“When 11 kids will do what you ask them to do, and they believe, it makes it look easy,” said Wheeler. “But it’s because of the kids. They have been taught well and listen.”

The Centurions are not scared to play some of the best teams in the state.

“Our philosophy is that we’ll play anyone, anytime, anywhere,” said Wheeler. “We try to schedule the best teams we can get in here.”

Coastal Christian will close out the regular season Friday at Parrott Academy.

