UNCW's Devontae Cacok looking for respect from Colonial Athletic Association

At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, UNCW junior forward Devontae Cacok doesn’t feel slighted often.

He did on Monday though after the Colonial Athletic Association released its player of the week award and Cacok wasn’t honored. He averaged 19 points and 19 rebounds per game in two games last week.

Drexel’s Tramaine Isabell and Towson’s Zane Martin split the award. In two games last week, Isabell averaged 30.5 points per game, and Martin averaged 33.5.

“Because (the CAA) puts so much importance on scoring, only two of the (top) 12 (scorers) haven’t been named conference player of the week,” UNCW coach C.B. McGrath said. “(UNCW guard) Jordon Talley and Devontae Cacok are the only two.”

Despite being the focal point of opposing defenses, Cacok is putting up monster numbers, averaging 17.5 points and 13.3 rebounds per game.



"Devontae is leading the country in rebounding. I think something has to give at some point,” said McGrath. “He's been very consistent, and is he being penalized by being so consistent? Maybe I should just tell him to just average seven points and eight rebounds per game on the year then have a 20 and 20 and get (player of the week).”

The Seahawks (7-15, 4-6 CAA) return to the court Thursday at Hofstra (13-9, 6-4).



Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.