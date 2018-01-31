New Hanover's Wiz Vaughn committed to North Carolina A&T (Source: WECT)

New Hanover High School football player Wiz Vaughn has committed to attend and play football at North Carolina A&T.

As a senior, Vaughn caught 97 passes for 1,487 yards and 12 touchdowns in 16 games. He also rushed the ball 87 times for 737 yards and 17 scores.

Vaughn helped lead New Hanover to 27-17 win over A.C. Reynolds in the 3-A state championship game in December.

He is eligible to sign a letter of intent with the Aggies on Feb. 7.



