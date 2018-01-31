Coastal Christian High School closing due to flu

State health officials say flu vaccination remains the best prevention. (Source: WECT)

The flu has caused a local school to close.

According to Coastal Christian High School Athletic Director Mike Scheffel, the school will be closed for the next two days. Scheffel said 25 to 30 percent of the student body was out with the flu on Wednesday.

As of last week, 10 flu deaths were reported in New Hanover County, part of 67 reported flu-related deaths in the state at that time.

On Wednesday, health officials confirmed that three people have died from flu-related symptoms in Pender County this flu season.

