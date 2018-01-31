Sheriff on recent animal abuse cases: 'It’s crushing to us'

Sheriff Ed McMahon said that animal cruelty won't be tolerated in the county, after two recent cases bring accused abusers to court. (Source: NHCSO)

Last week, Christopher Simpson faced a judge after being accused of beating a 5-month-old Labrador puppy.

On Tuesday, Keaton Alexander Messina Miller and Joshua Ryan White made their first appearance in court after their dog had to be euthanized due to alleged abuse.

Miller and White's Tennessee hound, Charlie, was adopted from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office’s Animal Services Unit.

“Everything we’re doing at ASU is for the animal, to protect them, to give them a good quality of life," McMahon said. "When we do all this, adopt it out and then something like this happens, it’s crushing to us. We’ve actually moved seasoned investigators, deputies over into the animal services unit for just such cases like this. It’s a priority for us. We can’t tolerate this type of behavior to our animals.”

Shelter Manager Nancy Ryan said that while formal background checks aren't done on owners, shelter staff have a full record of pet ownership in New Hanover County.

"We can go through the system and see their history," Ryan said. "If there have been any complaints on the person not taking care of the animal, cruelty complaints, leaving the animal, that will show up in the system."

While that helps staff vet a potential owner, it doesn't always tell the full story.

"If someone moves here from another county, or another state, depending on the infraction, you have no idea." Ryan said. "It's difficult."

Ultimately, Ryan said staff have the right to refuse an adoption.

