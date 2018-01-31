Three people have died of influenza in Pender County this season

Three people have died due to influenza this flu season, according to Pender County health officials, with two of those fatalities happening in the last couple weeks. All three victims were at least 65 years old.

The last numbers available from the state of North Carolina indicate 67 people have died statewide since Oct. 1. Ten of those victims are from New Hanover County, with one person falling victim in Brunswick County.

Health officials say they are experiencing an increase in flu cases in both the community and school system in Pender County.

The health department does have vaccines available for children and adults. State health officials say vaccination continues to be the best protection from the flu.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.