WPD: Missing man may be in need of medication

James Jenkins (Source: WPD) James Jenkins (Source: WPD)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.

James Jenkins, 32, was last seen on Tuesday, according to a tweet by the department.

Police say Jenkins may be in need of his medication.

If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.”

