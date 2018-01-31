WPD: Missing man may be in need of medication

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.

James Jenkins, 32, was last seen on Tuesday, according to a tweet by the department.

Police say Jenkins may be in need of his medication.

If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.”

MISSING PERSON: 32 yo James Jenkins. Last seen yesterday. May be in need of medication. Please use Text-a-Tip or call 910-343-3609 with info. pic.twitter.com/3IXVLyslDG — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) January 31, 2018

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.