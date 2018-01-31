WPD: $5,000 reward offered in stolen boat motors case

The Wilmington Police Department is offering a Crime Stoppers Reward of up to $5,000 for information related to the thefts of several boat motors this week.

According to officials, six Yamaha outboard boat motors were taken from the 6800 block of Market Street around 2:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-531-9845 or contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.”

