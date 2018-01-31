Get in the groove with the 38th NC Jazz Festival

Wilmington is hosting the 38th North Carolina Jazz Festival, which is scheduled to begin Thursday.

Festival co-president Laura Crane and Manny Santos with Mangroove Quintet visited the WECT studio to discuss the festival on Wednesday's First at Four.

Mangroove, a local jazz band, kicks off the fest with a tribute to Horace Silver on Thursday at 7:35 p.m. in the Wilmington Hilton Riverside ballroom. There are three other acts scheduled to play Thursday, followed by Friday and Saturday concerts featuring six or seven musicians playing with a different band leader. The Friday and Saturday shows are expected to be 4 1/2 hours.

A musical brunch will be held Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and during the final hour of the brunch, any patrons who are musicians can play with the All-Star band.

