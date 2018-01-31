South Brunswick’s Xavier Williams named WECT Athlete of the Week

South Brunswick’s Xavier Williams is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.



The senior had a monster game against rivals North Brunswick. Williams had 14 points and 17 rebounds in the Cougars 21 points victory over North Brunswick.

Williams is averaging 7 points and 9 rebounds per-game, and has helped lead the Cougars to a 14-5 overall record, 7-3 in the Mideastern conference.

Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week.

