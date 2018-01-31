Congressman: 'My first reaction was someone tried to attack the train'

United States Congressman Robert Pittenger (NC9) says he initially thought an attack was underway on the train he and dozens of other Republican colleagues were taking to an annual retreat early Wednesday.

"I didn't have fear. I just had 'wow, what was that?'," Congressman Robert Pittenger said in a call to the WECT newsroom Wednesday. "My first reaction was someone tried to attack the train. You had 200 members of Congress on the train. I work on terrorism a lot and that was my first reaction."

In reality, the train collided with a garbage truck in Crozet, VA, about 15 miles west of Charlottesville. The collision resulted in the death of one person on the truck and serious injuries to two others.

Pittenger was with other colleagues about six to seven cars back when he felt what he described as a "jarring." He was not injured.

"We looked out the windows and saw the trash. It was a big garbage truck. They tried to resuscitate one man to no avail. (They) worked on the other one for a pretty good while. He was airlifted out. We hope and pray he makes it," Pittenger said.

Congressman David Rouzer (NC7) was also on the train. A spokesperson said he was also uninjured.

The members are en route to the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia for a political retreat, where they will meet with members of President Trump's cabinet.

