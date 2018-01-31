Drink it all in at the Wine and Chocolate Festival

The Chocolate and Wine festival is this weekend in Wilmington. (Source: WECT)

Two of your favorite things together in one place!

This weekend is the annual Wine and Chocolate Festival in Wilmington.

The event, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 2-4, will be held at the Coastline Conference and Event Center at 501 Nutt Street.

The event will feature wine and chocolates from vendors, a comedy show, live jazz music and artisans from around the state.

