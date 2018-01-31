CFPUA forms new department dedicated to emerging contaminants

Officials with the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority announced Wednesday that the water utility has formed a new department to help manage policy issues related to emerging contaminants such as GenX which have found in the Cape Fear River.

CFPUA officials said the new department — named the Public and Environmental Policy Department — will support existing environmental programs within the organization, while also working with local government, environmental groups, and members of the community to create new programs.

The newly-formed department's primary focus, according to CFPUA, will be to monitor the issue of emerging contaminants and to ensure that the organization is contributing to the long-term health of the community and its natural environment.

“This department will allow CFPUA to incorporate internal and external expertise into the organization’s policy-making process,” said Jim Flechtner, executive director. “Creating meaningful partnerships with local stakeholders will be the most effective way to address the environmental challenges facing our area.”

Lindsey Hallock has been selected to lead the department.

