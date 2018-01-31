'A warrant has been issued for your arrest': NHC detectives warn about pre-paid gift card scam

"You need to pay to get your loved one out of jail."

"You have failed to appear for jury duty."

"You have failed to pay your taxes."

"A warrant has been issued for your arrest."

If you have gotten a call that sounds something like these phrases, you may not be alone. If you have a 910 area code, New Hanover County Sheriff's detectives say you may be the target of a scam.

"We get complaints about this. It is very sporadic. It seems to come in waves," NHCSO detective Ron Beasley said. "I have had cases like this dating back two to three years ago."

Beasley said this scam has been going on so long because it's simply hard to crack. Suspects are using pre-paid or burner cell phones to call victims, most often the elderly, telling them they are in trouble and to get out of trouble, they need to pay a hefty fine.

"Most of my cases involve the elderly that have no criminal history whatsoever, little contact with law enforcement in their lives, so they take these people's words for it," Beasley said.

The calls coming from a 910 area code are untraceable.

"An individual identifies himself as a law enforcement officer, sometimes deputy, cop or even IRS agent," Beasley said. "The gist is that you have violated the law in some manner. Sometimes they say to people on the phone that they are with the warrant squad."

Then they tell you to buy a pre-paid Visa or other type of gift card and send them the activation codes to "take care of the problem."

Detectives say the system is so intricate that if you miss a call and call the number back, you are directed to a New Hanover County Sheriff's voicemail, which sounds legitimate. The voicemail even provides real names of people in the department.

"No law enforcement agency, whether they be local sheriffs, state, IRS, or any federal agency, will ever have you pay any kind of fine or penalty of any sort using a pre-paid debit card over the phone," Beasley said. "So if someone pretends to be a law enforcement officer and tells you that this is how they want you to pay your fine, that is illegitimate."

Beasley says if you get a call like this, hang up and call your local law enforcement agency to report it.

He also said the scam is similar to one pulled off by Georgia inmates in 2016. Federal authorities charged 51 people with being part of a massive corruption, fraud and money laundering scheme carried out from a state prison using pre-paid cell phones.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.