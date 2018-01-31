MISSING: Teenager last seen Tuesday on Castle Hayne Road

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.

Wesley Adam Milliken, 16, was last seen on Tuesday in the 2500 block of Castle Hayne Road, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Milliken is 5-foot-9, weighs 120 pounds and has green eyes and red hair. When he was last seen, Milliken was wearing a black shirt with an orange Chevrolet logo, a gray undershirt, a black jacket and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on Milliken's whereabouts should call the sheriff's office at 910-798-4200.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.