Seahawks picked to finish fourth in CAA preseason softball poll

The UNCW softball team is picked to finish fourth in the Colonial Athletic Association preseason coaches poll, which was released Wednesday.

Last year, the Seahawks won a school-record 35 games and qualified for the CAA tournament for the first time since 2007.

The 2018 season starts for the Seahawks on Feb. 17 when they take on Radford in the Charlotte First Pitch Classic.

CAA Softball Preseason Poll

1. James Madison 48 points (6 first-place votes)

2. Hofstra 43 points (2 first-place votes)

3. College of Charleston 35 points

4. UNCW 29 points

5. Elon 26 points

T-6. Delaware 18 points

T-6. Towson 18 points

8. Drexel 7 points

Note: Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

